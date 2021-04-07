ENTERTAINMENT

Bawara Dil 8th April 2021 Written Update: Shiva beats the mechanic mercilessly to find out the real culprit

Bawara Dil 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Shiva takes the hard disk from Agga Bai

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Episode starts with Siddhi getting happy over the fact that Gaurav is alive. One old couple requests Siddhi to click a picture of them. Siddhi takes picture and compliments them saying the couple look so nice together.Old lady says looking at Shiva that Siddhi came on honeymoon with her husband maybe. Couple reveals its their 25th wedding anniversary. Old man tells Shiva to close his shirt buttons. Couple tells Shiva and Siddhi to enjoy their honeymoon. Shiva tells Siddhi can they go now. Siddhi says she waited for so long.

Shiva gets call from Mangal. She tells Shiva to come back home as Agga Bai came to meet Shiva. Agga Bai asks Shiva about the hard disk. Shiva says it’s in cupboard. Siddhi gets nervous. Agga Bai tells Shiva to return back soon. Shiva tells Siddhi that they need to go back to Rudrait.

Agga Bai watches the news where Narpat is giving interview against Agga Bai for deceiving farmers. Agga Bai gets stressed. Shiva comes and Sarkar asks him why he cheated on Agga Bai. Shiva says he didn’t give the hard disk to anybody. Sarkar says Agga Bai trusted Shiva a lot but he disappointed her by selling the disk. Sarkar taunts Agga Bai as she trusted Shiva. Agga Bai asks Shiva where’s the disk? Shiva says he can never cheat Agga Bai. Shiva shows the hard disk to Agga Bai. Agga Bai gets shocked and says then how it got viral. Shiva burns his hand saying he is not lying. He didn’t break Agga Bai’s trust. Agga Bai says she trusts him. But Shiva needs to find out who is responsible for this. Shiva leaves from there and sits in jeep. He gets frustrated looking at his wound saying for the first time Agga Bai doubted him. He will win her trust back.

Narpat congratulates Siddhi for exposing Agga Bai. He thanks Siddhi for her cooperation. Shiva asks who is she talking to? Siddhi lies that she is talking to Sagar. Shiva asks does Siddhi know what happened? Siddhi says she watched it it news. Shiva says the hard disk was in cupboard. How the proof reached Agga Bai’s enemies. Siddhi says why can’t Siddhi say clearly that he is doubting her. Shiva says should I doubt you? Is there any valid reason? Siddhi says she wants to sleep.

Jalwa meets Shiva and says he knows who has stolen the hard disk. Siddhi gets shocked and overhears Shiva and Jalwa’s talk. Jalwa tells about the garage mechanic to Shiva. Jalwa says he might have copied the proof from the hard disk while he was repairing the jeep. The mechanic can be Narpat’s informer. Shiva tells Jalwa to bring him.

Shiva asks mechanic why he stole the hard disk. Mechanic says he didn’t steal it. Jalwa asks then from where he got money to buy expensive bike? Mechanic says he bought it using loan. Mechanic swears on Agga Bai and Shiva gets angry and beats him saying how can he swear on Agga Bai falsely. Siddhi notices them from balcony. Shiva says because of the cheater mechanic people are insulting Agga Bai. Shiva starts beating him mercilessly with his belt. Shiva asks the mechanic how much money he got from Narpat. Siddhi can’t help it but rushes to save the innocent mechanic. Siddhi says stop beating him. He didn’t steal the hard disk. Shiva goes towards Siddhi. Shiva asks Siddhi then who is behind this? Yashwant stops Shiva saying he won’t talk to his family members like this. Yashwant tells Shiva how can he beat someone like that? He has no right to harm someone. Shiva asks Siddhi how can she be so sure that the mechanic is innocent. Siddhi says if he is the culprit he would have confessed after your torture. Shiva says he is leaving him but he won’t leave the real culprit.

The Episode ends

