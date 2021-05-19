Bawara Dil: Mangal to stop Siddhi from going to meet Malini?

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV newly launched show Bawara Dil has been dealing with lots of issues along with the complicated relationship of Shiva and Siddhi. The dirty politics of Agga Bai and Narpat are hinting at the inhumanity due to which one’s life can also be at stake.

The blame game of these two politicians will affect Siddhi and Shiva’s life in which way only time will tell. Recently Siddhi took the responsibility of teaching Sonal.

Previously its seen how Shiva went to Siddhi’s house and Malini felt embarrassed thinking she didn’t make anything for Shiva. Shiva didn’t mind but he made some delicious dishes for everyone. He won Ishvar and Malini’s hearts.

Siddhi thought her mother made all the tasty dishes but got surprised to know that Shiva made these mouth watering dishes. Siddhi ate them secretly and even packed some for herself. Later Shiva told her that he did all these to show off only. Siddhi gets hurt and she gave the food to a beggar.

Sonal failed in exam and Mangal taunted her saying she will learn household chores instead of wasting time behind studies. Shiva supported Sonal to study further and Siddhi took the responsibility to teach Sonal so that she gets good marks. Shiva got impressed seeing Siddhi’s efforts. Shiva asked about fees from Siddhi.

Shiva got shocked seeing Siddhi’s response. Siddhi threw clothes at him and refused to take fees. Later she taught Sonal but Mangal after misinterpreting the situation blamed Siddhi for insulting Shiva. Later Shiva took up a challenge of making round rotis which Siddhi will do to prove herself. Siddhi got nervous.

Later she got upset knowing form fill up last date over. Shiva assured her that he will submit her form anyhow.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see a lot of interesting drama Siddhi will talk to Mangal regarding going to her maternal home. Siddhi will say to complete the challenge she will learn how to make rotis from her mother. Mangal will say don’t outsmart me, I know you will bring rotis made by your mother. Siddhi will say she will just learn the process and then she will make it here.

To which Mangal will tell her to not go anywhere. Rather Siddhi will make soft round rotis in front of Mangal’s eyes.

Will Siddhi be able to win the challenge?

Will Mangal make Siddhi fail in making rotis?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Bawara Dil stay tuned to this space.