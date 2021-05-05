Bawara Dil: Shiva and Siddhi to come closer?

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV newly launched show Bawara Dil has been dealing with lots of issues along with the complicated relationship of Shiva and Siddhi. The dirty politics of Agga Bai and Narpat are hinting at the inhumanity due to which one’s life can also be at stake. The blame game of these two politicians will affect Siddhi and Shiva’s life in which way only time will tell. Siddhi is finally back to Rudrait. Shoni and Yashwant are trying to bring Siddhi and Shiva closer.

Previously its seen how Shiva found it difficult to take selfie with Siddhi. Shoni shared her plan with Yashwant how she wants Shiva and Siddhi to spend time together alone. All members left the house to watch movie. Shiva got to know that Siddhi is studying in her room. After several failed attempts Shiva got frustrated and he fell down while changing his positions to take a selfie with Siddhi. Siddhi found it weird but Shiva didn’t tell what is he upto. Shiva felt back pain and Siddhi helped him in applying the spray. Later, Shiva told Siddhi to have lunch together. Shiva asked himself he is so stupid that he can’t even take a selfie with his wife. After that Siddhi got scared after seeing a cockroach and screamed for help.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Shiva and Siddhi will try to find the cockroach. Siddhi will hold Shiva’s hand. They will stare at each other. But Siddhi will lose her balance suddenly and Shiva will save her from falling. Siddhi will be in his arms. There Mangal’s fear will lead her to rush home and she will think what Shiva and Siddhi must be doing alone in house. She will find Siddhi in Shiva’s arms. Mangal will get shocked.

What will be Mangal’s next move?

Will Siddhi and Shiva accept each other?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Bawara Dil stay tuned to this space.