Bawara Dil: Shiva and Siddhi to receive grand welcome in resort? – Tellyexpress

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Colors TV newly launched show Bawara Dil has been dealing with lots of issues along with the complicated relationship of Shiva and Siddhi. The dirty politics of Agga Bai and Narpat are hinting at the inhumanity due to which one’s life can also be at stake. The blame game of these two politicians will affect Siddhi and Shiva’s life in which way that would be interesting to watch.

Previously its seen, how Shiva and Siddhi went on a honeymoon. Siddhi gave the disk to Narpat’s messenger and later she and Shiva got to know from the inspector that Gaurav is alive and the dead body is someone’s else’s. Siddhi got relieved. But she doubted Shiva again and asked him where’s Gaurav if he is alive. Shiva told her not to blame him unnecessarily. Siddhi told that she can’t trust Shiva due to things he did previously.

In the forthcoming episodes viewers will witness alot of drama. Shiva and Siddhi will reach the resort together and will experience something unexpected. Manager will bring them closer and will take a picture of them. Siddhi and Shiva will get embarrassed looking at each other. Later, they will enter the room and rose petals will fall on them. Shiva and Siddhi will get surprised to see all the decorations. Later, Manager’s words will irritate Shiva and Shiva will tell him to leave. Siddhi and Shiva will argue with each other regarding Agga Bai. Other side, Yashwant will be happy after knowing Shiva didn’t kill Gaurav.

Will Shiva and Siddhi stay in one room?

What surprises will come their way in resort?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Bawara Dil stay tuned to this space.