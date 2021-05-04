ENTERTAINMENT

Bawara Dil: Shiva to take selfie with Siddhi?

Colors TV newly launched show Bawara Dil has been dealing with lots of issues along with the complicated relationship of Shiva and Siddhi. The dirty politics of Agga Bai and Narpat are hinting at the inhumanity due to which one’s life can also be at stake. The blame game of these two politicians will affect Siddhi and Shiva’s life in which way only time will tell. Siddhi is finally back to Rudrait. Shoni and Yashwant are trying to bring Siddhi and Shiva closer.

Previously its seen how real culprit Bunty and Bablu got exposed by Vijaya and Yashwant. Shiva warned them to not repeat the same mistake again. Later he refused to eat dinner and Siddhi realised her mistake. She apologised to Shiva for the first time and served him food. Shiva got surprised and later Yashwant told them to feed each other food and it turned out to be awkward for both Shiva and Siddhi. They had food together. Yashwant told Mangal to stop her attempt of separating Shiva and Siddhi but Mangal became even more determined to teach lesson to Siddhi. Shiva got to know from Jalwa that Agga Bai wants Shiva to take selfie with Siddhi. However it was a plan of Shoni to bring Shiva and Siddhi closer.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Shiva will check what Siddhi is doing. Siddhi will concentrate on her studies but Shiva will try to take selfie with her without her knowledge. Seeing Shiva’s weird position Siddhi will doubt him and will try to understand what is he up to? Shiva will face trouble to take picture with Siddhi.

Will Siddhi agree to click a picture with Shiva?

Or will she get angry and tell Shiva to leave her alone?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Bawara Dil stay tuned to this space.

