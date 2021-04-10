Bawara Dil: Shiva to taunt Siddhi? – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Bawara Dil: Shiva to taunt Siddhi?

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Colors TV newly launched show Bawara Dil has been dealing with lots of issues along with the complicated relationship of Shiva and Siddhi. The dirty politics of Agga Bai and Narpat are hinting at the inhumanity due to which one’s life can also be at stake. The blame game of these two politicians will affect Siddhi and Shiva’s life in which way only time will tell. Previously its seen Siddhi felt guilty for her deed and she disconnected Narpat’s call. Siddhi felt one innocent person suffered because of her.

Shiva informed her that the person’s treatment is going on. Somehow, Shiva felt the pain of Siddhi and he left her alone so that she could deal with it better. Yashwant told Shiva to bring books for Siddhi and also told him to take Siddhi to Pune University. Shiva reached Siddhi’s house and helped Malini. Malini felt little embarrassed. Siddhi doubted Shiva’s intentions while she saw him with a box. She checked the box and found out that Shiva brought books for her.

In the forthcoming episodes viewers will witness alot of drama. Shiva’s family will celebrate Gudi Parwa and Yashwant will tell Siddhi that its her first Gudi Parwa and she will perform the ritual by feeding Shiva bitter food. Siddhi will feed him and will give hateful stare to him. Shiva won’t change his expressions. Mangal will ask why Shiva didn’t dislike the food. Shiva will say that the bitterness in his life is more intense than the bitterness in the food. Siddhi will get angry.

How will Shiva and Siddhi celebrate their first Gudi Parwa after marriage?

Will Shiva get to know that Siddhi is the backstabber?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Bawara Dil stay tuned to this space.

