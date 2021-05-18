Bawara Dil: Shiva to thank Siddhi for her efforts?

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV newly launched show Bawara Dil has been dealing with lots of issues along with the complicated relationship of Shiva and Siddhi. The dirty politics of Agga Bai and Narpat are hinting at the inhumanity due to which one’s life can also be at stake.

The blame game of these two politicians will affect Siddhi and Shiva’s life in which way only time will tell. Shoni and Yashwant are trying to bring Siddhi and Shiva closer.

Previously its seen how Siddhi celebrated auspicious festival with Shiva’s family which left everyone with happiness. They joyfully celebrated it. Siddhi and Shiva had a moment together while Siddhi was about to fall and Shiva saved her. They taunted each other as well.

Ishvar came to invite Shiva and Siddhi for lunch but Siddhi denied. Shiva for Agga Bai’s benefit accepted Ishvar’s invitation which irritates Siddhi. Shiva went to Siddhi’s house and Malini felt embarrassed thinking she didn’t make anything for Shiva.

Shiva didn’t mind but he made some delicious dishes for everyone. He won Ishvar and Malini’s hearts. Siddhi thought her mother made all the tasty dishes but got surprised to know that Shiva made these mouth watering dishes.

Siddhi ate them secretly and even packed some for herself. Later Shiva told her that he did all these to show off only. Siddhi gets hurt and she gave the food to a beggar. Sonal failed in exam and Mangal taunted her saying she will learn household chores instead of wasting time behind studies. Shiva supported Sonal to study further and Siddhi took the responsibility to teach Sonal so that she gets good marks. Shiva got impressed seeing Siddhi’s efforts.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see a lot of interesting drama. Shiva will come to thank Siddhi for her decision of teaching Sonal. He will ask Siddhi how much fees she wants.

Siddhi will throw clothes at him angrily saying Sonal is like her sister and her closed one. How can she take money. Her life is destroyed after marrying Shiva. Shiva will apologise to Siddhi for asking that question. He will request please don’t ruin the ironed clothes.

He will throw it at Siddhi and she will get irked.

Will Siddhi and Shiva understand each other’s nature finally?

What will be Mangal’s next plan to trouble Siddhi?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Bawara Dil stay tuned to this space.