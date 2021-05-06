ENTERTAINMENT

Bawara Dil: Shocked for Siddhi?

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV newly launched show Bawara Dil has been dealing with lots of issues along with the complicated relationship of Shiva and Siddhi. The dirty politics of Agga Bai and Narpat are hinting at the inhumanity due to which one’s life can also be at stake. The blame game of these two politicians will affect Siddhi and Shiva’s life in which way only time will tell. Siddhi is finally back to Rudrait. Shoni and Yashwant are trying to bring Siddhi and Shiva closer.

Previously its seen how Shiva and Siddhi had lunch together and Shiva again made an attempt to take a selfie but Siddhi scolded him saying why is he coming to close to him? Siddhi then started talking to her father and Shiva told Jalwa that he will fulfil Agga Bai’s wish though it looks silly to him. Shiva suddenly noticed cockroach behind Siddhi’s shoulder and he grabbed it but as a reflex action Siddhi slapped Shiva by mistake. Mangal witnessed that and scolded Siddhi but Siddhi apologised for her mistake. Yashwant made Mangal understand what reflex reaction means. Shiva told Shoni that he likes to return debt, Siddhi felt means Shiva is going to slap her as well.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Shiva will be slapping Siddhi when he will find her alone to get back at her. Siddhi will warn Shiva to not slap her. As whatever she did by mistake. But Shiva will get furious and angry as well. Siddhi after getting the slap will get shock.

Is it Siddhi’s imagination?

What Siddhi will do after witnessing Shiva’s anger?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Bawara Dil stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

40
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
12
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top