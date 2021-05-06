Bawara Dil: Shocked for Siddhi?

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV newly launched show Bawara Dil has been dealing with lots of issues along with the complicated relationship of Shiva and Siddhi. The dirty politics of Agga Bai and Narpat are hinting at the inhumanity due to which one’s life can also be at stake. The blame game of these two politicians will affect Siddhi and Shiva’s life in which way only time will tell. Siddhi is finally back to Rudrait. Shoni and Yashwant are trying to bring Siddhi and Shiva closer.

Previously its seen how Shiva and Siddhi had lunch together and Shiva again made an attempt to take a selfie but Siddhi scolded him saying why is he coming to close to him? Siddhi then started talking to her father and Shiva told Jalwa that he will fulfil Agga Bai’s wish though it looks silly to him. Shiva suddenly noticed cockroach behind Siddhi’s shoulder and he grabbed it but as a reflex action Siddhi slapped Shiva by mistake. Mangal witnessed that and scolded Siddhi but Siddhi apologised for her mistake. Yashwant made Mangal understand what reflex reaction means. Shiva told Shoni that he likes to return debt, Siddhi felt means Shiva is going to slap her as well.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Shiva will be slapping Siddhi when he will find her alone to get back at her. Siddhi will warn Shiva to not slap her. As whatever she did by mistake. But Shiva will get furious and angry as well. Siddhi after getting the slap will get shock.

Is it Siddhi’s imagination?

What Siddhi will do after witnessing Shiva’s anger?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Bawara Dil stay tuned to this space.