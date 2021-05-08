Bawara Dil: Siddhi to celebrate the festival happily with Shiva’s family?

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV newly launched show Bawara Dil has been dealing with lots of issues along with the complicated relationship of Shiva and Siddhi. The dirty politics of Agga Bai and Narpat are hinting at the inhumanity due to which one’s life can also be at stake. The blame game of these two politicians will affect Siddhi and Shiva’s life in which way only time will tell. Siddhi is finally back to Rudrait. Shoni and Yashwant are trying to bring Siddhi and Shiva closer.

Previously its seen how Siddhi saw a nightmare that Shiva is slapping her. Later she found out that Shiva didn’t reach home yet. Shiva came back with news books for Siddhi. Siddhi got overjoyed and afterwards she imitated Shiva how he talks and how she replies. Shiva caught her doing so and Siddhi felt embarrassed. Siddhi thanked Shiva for the books. Shiva learned some English words from Shoni such as what we should say back if someone thanks you. Also all the best and Best of luck ets. Shiva told them to Siddhi and they had a cute funny moment together. Shiva was seen stopping Bunty Bablu from playing loud music as Siddhi has exams. Mangal encouraged them and they again tried to annoy Siddhi by playing music. Shiva got angry and he broke the music system. Mangal got shocked. Yashwant told about Aaura Bai’s arrival for a festival. Shiva later found out that Siddhi is in contact with Narpat. Shiva told Jalwa to keep eyes on Siddhi. Siddhi overheard their conversation and handled the situation by rejecting to meet Narpat. Jalwa made a Video of it.

In upcoming episodes Yashwant will be upset over the fact that Aaura Bai is not coming to his house. Siddhi will tell him not to ruin his good mood but they will celebrate the occasion happily. Siddhi will wear a beautiful Saree. She will perform the rituals and will dance with the members of the family. Shiva will get delighted seeing her.

Will Siddhi help Narpat again?

Will Shiva and Siddhi accept each other?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Bawara Dil stay tuned to this space.