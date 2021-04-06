Bawara Dil: Siddhi to deceive Shiva’s family? – Tellyexpress

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Colors TV newly launched show Bawara Dil garnered a lot of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots, makes it engaging to audience.

Previously its seen, how Shiva told about his honeymoon with Siddhi to everyone. The news gave huge shock to Siddhi. She confronted Shiva saying how could he even think of it? Shiva said that it’s Agga Bai’s order and he couldn’t say no to her. “Though Shiva and Siddhi will stay in separate rooms but they necessarily need to travel together”.

After that Siddhi received Narpat’s call and she decided to give the hard disk to Narpat. She tried to take disk while Shiva was sleeping but then due to an alarm sound Shiva woke up and rebuked Siddhi. Next morning she tried to make an excuse so that she can handover the disk to Narpat.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Siddhi will hide the hard disk in between her clothes. She will get scared about what will she say to Shiva’s family before going to meet Narpat. Later, she will say that she has some urgent work. She will bump into Shiva and the clothes will fall down.

Shiva will pick them up. Siddhi will try to leave in hurry but Shiva will stop her. Siddhi will get shock. Narpat will send his messenger to collect the disk from Siddhi. Siddhi will be unaware of Narpat’s true intentions. Later, she will get to know about some shocking truth regarding Gaurav.

What will Siddhi get to know regarding Gaurav’s death?

Will Siddhi’s one wrong step destroy Shiva’s life?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Bawara Dil stay tuned to this space.