Bawara Dil Spoiler: Shiva to get information about Gaurav?

Colours TV newly launched present Bawara Dil has been coping with numerous points together with the difficult relationship of Shiva and Siddhi. The soiled politics of Agga Bai and Narpat are hinting on the inhumanity resulting from which one’s life will also be at stake. The blame recreation of those two politicians will have an effect on Siddhi and Shiva’s life wherein manner solely time will inform.

Beforehand its seen how Malini protested in opposition to Shiva with different women. Malini requested Shiva the place he confined Siddhi. Mangal and Malini fought with one another. Malini warned Shiva she’s going to discover her daughter by hook or criminal. Shiva appeared upset.

Later, he went to Siddhi’s home to guarantee Malini that he’ll discover Siddhi at any price. Malini mentioned Siddhi’s life has turn into joke now God is aware of the place is she. Shiva replied that he will even not return to this world if he fails to search out Siddhi.

After that, Jaanvi met Shiva secretly outdoors of his home. Shiva informed her to not come like this. Jaanvi recalled her previous recollections with Shiva. Shiva refused to pay attention. Yashwant caught them collectively and Jaanvi left the place after making excuse.

Within the upcoming Agga Bai will probably be planting seed of doubt in Shiva’s thoughts. She is going to inform Shiva that Siddhi might need eloped along with her lover Gaurav. She is going to additional ask Shiva to make use of his mind generally. Shiva will get shocked. He’ll get to know from Jalwa that Gaurav stays in Pune however he left his household. He modified his handle. Shiva will look offended.

Is Agga Bai’s doubt right?

Will Shiva go to Gaurav’s place to search out Siddhi?

All these questions will probably be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favorite present Bawara Dil keep tuned to this area.

