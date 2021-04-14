LATEST

Bawara Dil Spoiler: Shiva to hit someone with his Jeep?

Bawara Dil Spoiler: Shiva to hit someone with his Jeep?

Bawara Dil Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours TV newly launched present Bawara Dil has been coping with a lot of points together with the difficult relationship of Shiva and Siddhi. The soiled politics of Agga Bai and Narpat are hinting on the inhumanity resulting from which one’s life can be at stake. The blame recreation of those two politicians will have an effect on Siddhi and Shiva’s life by which method solely time will inform.

Beforehand its seen how Siddhi received scared seeing Shiva’s act in the midst of the street. Shiva dropped Siddhi in college and after seeing Siddhi’s torn sneakers Shiva determined to provide her new pair of sneakers however Siddhi refused to take it. Siddhi confronted Vinay as properly and slapped him for the way in which he took benefit of Siddhi’s unlucky situation. Shiva surprisingly behaved properly with Siddhi and took her to a lodge as Agga Bai instructed him to complete an vital work in Pune. Shiva instructed Siddhi to take relaxation. Later, Police arrested Shiva for holding gun.

Within the upcoming episodes viewers will see Shiva will hit somebody by chance. He’ll step out to assist that mysterious lady. Shiva will get shocked viewing the lady. That lady may also give surprising expression.

Why is Shiva shocked after seeing the lady?

Will Shiva assist that lady?

All these questions can be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favorite present Bawara Dil keep tuned to this house.

