Bawara Dil: Will Shiva and Siddhi go for lunch?

Colors TV newly launched show Bawara Dil has been dealing with lots of issues along with the complicated relationship of Shiva and Siddhi. The dirty politics of Agga Bai and Narpat are hinting at the inhumanity due to which one’s life can also be at stake. The blame game of these two politicians will affect Siddhi and Shiva’s life in which way only time will tell. Siddhi is finally back to Rudrait. Shoni and Yashwant are trying to bring Siddhi and Shiva closer.

Previously its seen how Shiva felt happy seeing Siddhi is sleeping on couch after studying. He covered her with blanket. Sonal teased Shiva saying he can lift Siddhi up and can take her to room. Shiva received Narpat’s call on Siddhi’s phone which shocked him. Later Shiva felt he made a mistake by misunderstanding Siddhi after watching her

video. Siddhi celebrated auspicious festival with Shiva’s family which left everyone with happiness. They joyfully celebrated it. Siddhi and Shiva had a moment together while Siddhi was about to fall and Shiva saved her. They taunted each other as well. Ishvar came to invite Shiva and Siddhi for lunch but Siddhi denied. Shiva for Agga Bai’s benefit accepted Ishvar’s invitation which irritates Siddhi.

In upcoming episodes Siddhi will get angry with Shiva. She will ask we have no relation then why you agreed to go for lunch? Shiva will say no matter what you think but the truth is your parents are my in laws and I’ll respect them. Siddhi will get furious and will mock him saying you will get one phone call and you won’t be able to go for the lunch I challenge you. Shiva will get the call from Agga Bai and will say I am coming. Siddhi will smile at him saying look I told you. She will taunt him saying now you don’t want to go to your in laws place to have lunch?

Will Shiva manage to go for lunch?

Will Siddhi and Shiva get close to each other?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Bawara Dil stay tuned to this space.