BAY vs ZAL Live Score Euroleague 2021 Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

At the venue of Audi Dome, in Munich, the new match of Euroleague 2021 is going to take place. This upcoming combat will host the teams Bayern München and Kauno Žalgiris for this match. This face-off is going to take place on Friday, April 02, and it will kick off at 12:00 AM IST. Here’s the preview, squads, winner prediction, and other details about the BAY vs ZAL match.

Bayern München vs Kauno Žalgiris Preview

The team Bayern München (BAY) has played 32 matches so far in this league. Out of these, the team has won 19 matches and faced defeat in 13 matches as well. Their previous match is played against the team Fenerbahçe Bekoon and lost by 68-77 scores. Earlier this game, the team BAY has won the match against Hamburg Towers by 86-91 scores. On the other hand, the team Kauno Žalgiris (ZAL) has taken part in 32 matches in total, out of these they have won 16 matches and faced defeat in 16 games. In their previous match, the team has played against the team Alba Berlin and with 96-86 scores, team ZAL has won the match. Earlier this game, the team has won against Maccabi Tel-Aviv by 81-88 scores.

BAY vs ZAL Team Squads

Bayern Munich Squads

Jalen Reynolds, Jajuan Johnson, Petteri Koponen, J Reynolds, Sasha Grant, Jason George, Jacob Knauf, Alex King, Nick Weiler Babb, Wade Baldwin, Ismet Akpinar, Vladimir Lucic, Paul Zipser, Matej Rudan, Danilo Barthel, Mathias Lessort, Leon Radosevic, Paul Zipser, Maodo Lo, Zan Sisko, Thomas Bray, Diego Flaccadori

Kaunas Žalgiris Squads

Nigel Hayes, Arturas Milaknis, Augustine Rubit, Joffrey Lauvergne, Marius Grigonis, Steve Vasturia, Martinas Geben, Karolis Lukosiunas, Patricio Garino, Paulius Jankunas, Marek Blazevic, Rokas Jokubaitis, Thomas Walkup, Lukas Lekavicius

Probable Lineups

Team BAY: Nick Weiler Babb, J Reynolds, Jajuan Johnson, Wade Baldwin, Paul Zipser

Key Players & Winner Prediction

Both the teams BAY and ZAL include some skilled players in their team's squads. As of now, the team Bayern München (BAY) has Nick Weiler Babb, J Reynolds, and Wade Baldwin as their key players. Meanwhile, in their recent five matches, the team Bayern München has won two matches and lost three as well, while the team Kauno Žalgiris has won only one game and lost the remaining four matches. The current form of BAY is W L W L L whereas the recent form of ZAL is L L L L W. Based on their recent performances, the chances of getting a victory is more with BAY.