Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayer Leverkusen tackle Eintracht Frankfurt within the Bundesliga on Saturday, with the guests seeking to cement their place within the Champions League qualification locations.

Bayer Leverkusen tackle Eintracht Frankfurt within the Bundesliga on Saturday, with the guests seeking to cement their place within the Champions League qualification locations.

Leverkusen, in the meantime, stay 4 factors clear in sixth spot, which ought to be sufficient to qualify for the Europa League subsequent season.

Match preview

Nevertheless, having been high of the Bundesliga as lately as December, no matter what occurs between now and the top of the season, will probably be one remembered as a false daybreak for Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich changed Leverkusen as league leaders within the final match previous to the winter break after Robert Lewandowski‘s injury-time winner secured a 3-2 victory for the Bavarians, who proved too sturdy for Die Werkself in midweek as soon as once more, even with out their injured talisman in assault.

Lewandowski’s stand-in striker Eric Choupo-Moting acquired Bayern up and working after solely seven minutes by getting himself on the scoresheet for a 3rd successive match, earlier than Joshua Kimmich capitalised on a poor Leverkusen clearance six minutes later to double his aspect’s lead.

The guests’ lack of response was disappointing, with Hannes Wolf‘s aspect finally outclassed by the reigning champions in a 2-0 defeat. Nevertheless, they’ve seemed stronger defensively since sacking Peter Bosz final month, which will definitely be a top quality required in opposition to free-scoring Frankfurt on Saturday.

Certainly, Frankfurt edged nearer to qualifying for the Champions League for the primary time within the membership’s historical past by bouncing again from their shock 4-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on the weekend with a 2-0 win over Augsburg on Tuesday.

The victory was maybe not as snug because it sounds, with Marco Richter and Ruben vargas each responsible of lacking first rate possibilities for the guests, however Adi Hutter‘s aspect at all times seemed prone to achieve the three factors on the day after Martin Hinteregger marked his return from harm by breaking the impasse with a robust header earlier than half time.

Filip Kostic crossed for Andre Silva to move dwelling but once more to double his aspect’s lead shortly earlier than the hour mark, with the ahead’s twenty fourth league aim of the season securing a victory which ensures Frankfurt stay 4 factors away from fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund with solely 4 video games remaining.

There is a component of disappointment concerning their implausible season, although, provided that Hutter is not going to be in cost to guide their potential maiden Champions League look subsequent marketing campaign. The 51-year-old lately confirmed that he’ll exchange Marco Rose as Monchengladbach supervisor subsequent season, with the seek for his successor already underway.

Within the meantime, they have to guarantee they cap a implausible season by edging throughout the road.

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga kind:

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga kind:

Staff Information

Leverkusen hope to have Lars Bender and Santiago Arias return from meniscus and ankle accidents within the forthcoming weeks, however Saturday’s check in opposition to Frankfurt will come too quickly for the pair.

Wolf might look to make just a few adjustments from the aspect which misplaced in Munich in midweek, with Florian Wirtz and Wendell hoping for recollects to the beginning XI.

Moussa Diaby might drop a little bit deeper after Jeremie Frimpong didn’t impress at proper wing-back in opposition to Bayern.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Julian Baumgartlinger are out for the remainder of the season with ACL accidents.

Frankfurt will journey with out the suspended Sebastian Rode after the midfielder picked up his tenth reserving of the season in opposition to Augsburg. Stefan Ilsanker is prone to exchange him, having misplaced his place in defence to the returning Hinteregger.

Erik Durm might exchange Timothy Chandler at proper wing-back, however Amin Younes might discover himself used from the bench once more given the type of Daichi Kamada, Luka Jovic and Silva in assault.

Ragnar Ache, Almamy Toure and Jabez Makanda have been dominated out for the remainder of the season.

Bayer Leverkusen potential beginning lineup:

Hradecky; Tah, Bender, Tapsoba; Diaby, Aranguiz, Palacios, Wendell; Wirtz, Bailey; Schick

Eintracht Frankfurt potential beginning lineup:

Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Durm, Sow, Ilsanker, Kostic; Kamada; Silva, Jovic

We are saying: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

We anticipate an entertaining affair in Leverkusen on Saturday, however the guests look to have extra firepower at current which ought to assist them document a fifth win in six matches.

Few observers would have predicted Frankfurt to be the aspect prone to qualify for the Champions League after Leverkusen’s blistering begin to the season, however the latter are at the moment a membership firmly in transitioning having sacked Bosz final month.