Bayern coach Nagelsmann after Champions League exit: “Our season is not good enough”

Due to a late draw in Munich, Villarreal qualified for the Champions League semi-finals last night after the Spaniards won the first leg.

The European elimination was a bitter pill for Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann. “We’re out of the German Cup and out of the Champions League. It’s not enough for Bayern Munich. Our goal was to reach at least the semi-finals in the Champions League. We failed to do that,” Nagelsmann said with a sigh. 1-1 against Villarreal.

“It’s one of the toughest defeats of my career. We missed a second goal. We played much better than in the first leg and dominated the game, but it doesn’t matter, because we are out.”

