Bayern Munich, the German football champion for the past ten seasons, announced its contract with Dutch international defender Daley Blind.

The contract of the former Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United player will continue until the end of the current season, with the possibility of extension.

Blind, 32, terminated his contract by mutual consent with Dutch giants Ajax last December, six months before its expiration, which made him a free player.

Blind confirmed that he is happy to join the German champions before the end of the current season, adding: I cannot wait to play here, we are waiting for the most important part of the season, as it comes to titles, and a club like Bayern Munich can win all titles.

He said: The yearning to win titles here at the club was a major factor in my decision, and I hope that I can provide my experience to help the team.

And the sports director, the Bosnian player, Hasan Salihamidzic, welcomed the newcomer in a statement on the official website of the Bavarian club: We are happy that Dali has joined our team. Dali is a versatile defender, capable of playing on the left or in the middle, and has great international experience and leadership characteristics, I am sure of He will help us.

Blind played 99 international matches for his country, and played in each of the five matches played by “Orange” in the World Cup in Qatar, and scored in the final price round during the 3-1 victory over the United States, before his career ended in the quarter-finals with a penalty shootout at the hands of Argentina. which later won the title.

Blind, who entered the Ajax Academy, before playing 333 matches with the first team, won the Eredivisie title seven times and the local cup twice.

He also had a four-year spell at Manchester United, where he won the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Bayern is looking for an additional option in defense, especially after French left-back Lucas Hernandez ruptured the cruciate ligament during his participation with his country in the World Cup.

Blind travels to Doha to join the Bavarian team, which is conducting a training camp during the “Bundesliga” winter break.

Bayern will resume its league campaign away from home against Leipzig on January 20, before meeting Paris Saint-Germain, the French champion, in the Champions League final price on February 14.