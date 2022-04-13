Bayern Munich 1-1 Villarreal (1-2 AGG): Spanish side beat Bayern with late Chuquez winner

Villarreal made two shots on the target on both feet and scored two goals

Samuel Chuquez was the winner late in the tie as Villarreal defeated Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 16 years.

Unai Emery won the first leg in Spain 1–0, but a dominant Bayern seemed in control after Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute at the Allianz Arena.

But, with his side’s second shot on target on both feet, Chukuvez gave Villarreal an overall lead at the break in the 88th minute – and gave them a historic victory against the six-time European champions.

They will face the winner of Liverpool vs Benfica in the last four, in a competition Jurgen Klopp’s side currently leads 3–1 on aggregate.

