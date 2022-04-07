Bayern Munich a blank draw against Villarreal to end historic Champions League scoring run

Bayern Munich scored a rare blank against Villarreal to end the club’s incredible run in the Champions League.

Bundesliga legend Unai was upset with Emery’s side, who won the first leg of Wednesday’s quarter-finals 1-0 thanks to an opening goal from Arnaut Danjuma.

Perhaps even more impressive than Villarreal’s win was the clean sheet it had with it, against a team that almost always manages to find goals.

When was Bayern’s last scoreless match?

More than three years have passed since Bayern failed to score in the Champions League.

Liverpool were the last team to knock out the Bavarians in a 0–0 draw in February 2019.

Exactly 30 games have passed since that last blank, with Bayern scoring no less than 101 goals in that time.

