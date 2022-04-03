Bayern Munich beat Freiburg, but had 12 players for 17 seconds and could have been cleared

Bayern Munich won 4-1 Freiburg As a visitor for match day 28 Bundesliga and maintains a nine-point lead at the top of the standings. The game was marked by 17 seconds in which the Bavarian had 12 players on the pitch, which is why they would be sanctioned by the German league. Polish Robert Lewandowskiwho will face Argentina with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, He did not score any of his team’s goals and was replaced by young Jamal Musiala in the second half in 17 minutes.

After the goalless first half, Leon Goretzka (58), Serge Gnabry (73), kingsley coman (82) and Marcel Sabitzer (90+6) converted the winning goals, although Freiburg managed to tie the game thanks to Nils Peterson (at 63 mins…