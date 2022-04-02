Bayern Munich beat Freiburg with 12 players on the pitch

Bayern Munich registered a 4-1 win at Freiburg on Saturday And Borussia returns the pressure to Dortmund (second), provisionally nine points behind and forcing a Bundesliga win at home against Leipzig to shorten the distance at the end of day 28 of the match.

After the goalless first half, Leon Goretzka (58), Serge Gnabry (73), Kingsley Koman (82) and Marcel Sabitzer (90+6) signed on for the winning goals.However, Freiburg managed to tie the game thanks to Nils Petersen (1-1, 63).

In the absence of six days for the end of the championship, Bayern top the table with 66 pointsBorussia Dortmund are second with 57 and Bayer Leverkusen are third after a 2-1 win against Hertha Berlin (17th).

Doesn’t reflect overwhelming results…