Bayern Munich has strongly denied recent rumors about Robert Lewandowski. CEO Oliver Kahn said before the match against Villarreal that there was no question of him leaving.

FC Barcelona are after Lewandowski and even have a deal already in place, or so it seems in Spain. Cannes condemns the stories. “Apparently there’s a contest: who tells the biggest bullshit story about Robert Lewandowski,” Kahn told Prime.

“We’re not crazy and don’t think about transferring a player who scores thirty to forty goals for us every season,” says Kahn. “We still have a contract with Robert for one season.”

Kahn is right when it comes to Lewandowski. “As soon as there is something to report, we will do it. Robert knows what he has to offer at Bayern and we …