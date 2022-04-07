Bayern Munich enters the NFT market

Bayern Munich will become the first Euroleague team to launch their NFT collectibles in recognition of a place in this season’s playoffs.

The collection is set to drop today (Thursday) at 18:00 CET in partnership with FANZONE, a Berlin-based start-up, which offers all new users a free pack immediately.

The first player collection will include 43 motifs from the current Bayern team in various versions and with ever-increasing uniqueness and value.

There will be four levels of rarity for digital trading cards: Normal (3,000), Rare (1,000), Epic (500), and Legendary (100).

The cards are divided into three different card packs each containing five to nine cards with different levels of rarity.

