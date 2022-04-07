Bayern Munich killer Arnaut Danjuma (former Club Brugge) extremely ambitious: “There is much more to come for us”

Arnaut Danjuma (25) thinks Villarreal is capable of much more than his club’s performance against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Villarreal won the first game of the quarter-finals of the Champions League in Spain 1–0 and missed several chances to inflict a comprehensive defeat to Bayern.
“We can do a lot better than what we showed,” Danjuma said with a big smile. “It’s good to win 1-0, but we still have a lot to improve, for example in possession and counterattack. There’s more to come for us.”
There were mixed feelings about the Dutchman’s narrow victory. “I missed a good opportunity and should have shot earlier. But we have to be happy with a 1-0 win at home. We know it’s going to be difficult for Bayern to go away, but we have to focus and prepare as much as we can.”
