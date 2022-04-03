Bayern Munich played 17 seconds with 12 players and could leave the game

An unprecedented situation occurred in the 28th round of the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Bayern Munich, when, at 87′ of the game, VAR warns that the visiting team has 12 players on the field of play!

It all started with a double version that Nagelsmann ordered in the 85th minute, resulting in a 3–1 result in Bayern’s favour. The defending champion’s coach and Bundesliga leader wanted to withdraw Koman and Tolisso, who came on for Goretzka in the 62nd minute, to give Sule and Sabitzer a chance. the problem is that One of the men to leave did not leave the pitch and the game resumed with all 12,

Bayern Munich played for 17 seconds with 11 outfield players and a goalkeeper.