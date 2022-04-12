Bayern Munich set the price for Lewandowski!

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Beautiful League 1 2021/2022 Jerseys

Robert Lewandowski could change the wind during the off-season. At the end of the contract in June 2023, the striker will have informed his leaders of his desire to leave Bayern Munich next June. The latter’s team also claimed to be in talks with Barca. However, the Munich club does not intend to let it go.

Bayern’s first asking price for Robert Lewandowski is between 70m and 80m, while Barcelona will not want to spend more than 30m on the striker @DiMarzio – News – Barca (@ActualiteBarca) 12 April 2022

according to information Marzio’s, the German champions would like to recover between 70 and 80 million euros to release their star. A highly understated amount by Barca. Blaugranus would be unwilling to pay the 33-year-old player more than €30 million to spend.