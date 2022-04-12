Bayern Munich vs Villarreal Live! Champions League

FT: Bayern 1-1 Villarreal (1-2 AGG)
FT: Simply, an emery masterclass propelled Villarreal into the last four at Bayern’s expense!
aim! Bayern Munich 1-1 Villarreal | Samuel Chuquez ’88
88:00 – Chukwuzhe Score! Brilliant breaks from Parejo, Lo Celso and Moreno propelled them to finish from close range.
Another chance for Villarreal
87:00 – Chukuvez, who has just arrived, runs to the front but Neuer has a good run.
Opportunity for Villarreal
82:00 – Denjuma gets close to the break again!
Bayern Change
82:00 – Gunbry on for Musiala.
Nagelsmann desperate for another goal
81:00 – Urging his team to move on, he looks tense to say the least.
Bayern’s chance
76:00 – Koman misses close.
