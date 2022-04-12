Bayern Munich vs Villarreal results and highlights: replace hero Chukwueze as Emery’s men reach UEFA Champions League semi-finals

Substitute Samuel Chukwueze was the hero for Villarreal as he stunned Bayern Munich to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Chukuvez was only on the pitch for four minutes when he found the net at the end of Gerard Moreno’s cross and led Unai Emery’s side to a 1–1 draw on the night and a 2–1 aggregate win in the quarterfinals. . tie.

*Video is only available in the UK

Unai Emery Masterclass. see what it means #UCL Semifinalist Villarreal! I pic.twitter.com/4VC6R83aeJ — CBS Sports Golazo ️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) 12 April 2022

Bayern looked goalless in the first half at the Allianz Arena after it looked like they would win after restarting play six minutes after a smart finish from Bundesliga leader Robert Lewandowski…