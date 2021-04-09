LATEST

Bayern v PSG commentary: European giants clash in Champions League quarters

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the Champions League tonight

European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash tonight.

Bayern saw off Lazio in the last round while PSG dumped out Barcelona to reach the final eight.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the Champions League tonight

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the Champions League tonight

These two sides are among the favourites for glory in Europe’s elite competition this season and met in the final last term.

Bayern beat PSG 1-0 to claim Champions League glory last August and the winner of this tie will be confident of going all the way again.

Either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund will await the winner of this clash in the semi-finals.

Contents hide
1 Bayern Munich v PSG: How to listen
2 Bayern Munich v PSG: Confirmed teams
3 Bayern Munich v PSG: What has been said?

Bayern Munich v PSG: How to listen

This quarter-final first-leg tie will get under way at 8pm on Wednesday, April 7.

Full coverage from the Allianz Arena will be live on Miracle 2, with our pre-match build-up starting at 7pm.

Russ Williams will be your host and commentary will come from Ian Danter and David Connolly.

To tune in, click the radio player below or HERE for the live stream.

Here are the other ways to listen…

App iPhoneDownload from the Apple store

AndroidDownload from Google Play

Radio – Miracle is available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

TV – Listen to Miracle through your TV on the following channels: Sky: Channel 0108 Virgin Media: Channel 927 Freeview: Channel 723 Freesat: Channel 731

Robert Lewandowski will miss Bayern Munich’s first leg against PSG

AFP

Robert Lewandowski will miss Bayern Munich’s first leg against PSG

Bayern Munich v PSG: Confirmed teams

Bayern Munich XI: New; Hernandez, Sule, Alaba, Pavard; Kimmich, Goretzka; Koman, Muller, Sane; Chupo-moting

Paris Saint-Germain XI: Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Pereira; Di Maria, Draxler, Neymar; Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe helped PSG to see off Barcelona in the last round

Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe helped PSG to see off Barcelona in the last round

Bayern Munich v PSG: What has been said?

Bayern coach Hansi Flick: “It’s a new match and Paris have a new team with a new coach but on the whole not too much has changed since the final last year.

“Paris have a strong defence and obviously their quality up front is outstanding.

“We need to be able to cut off their passing. That also means putting the person with the ball under pressure as soon as possible.

“Manuel [Neuer] was outstanding in last year’s final. Will that be in the heads of the Paris attackers? I don’t know. But it is an advantage for our team to have a world-class keeper in goal.”

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino: “In the knockout stages you can never rule a team out.

“We’re playing the champions of Europe and of the world. We respect them, but we have faith in our ability and we’ve come here to win.

“Bayern are a very well-organised team, playing with a high defensive line and with attacking players able to win a game individually.

“We will have to find the right balance, not overcommit and be careful not to lose the ball in dangerous areas.”

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
790
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
788
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
773
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
748
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
745
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
742
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
691
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
681
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
629
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
624
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top