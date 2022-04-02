Bayern will lose their game against Freiburg: Played with 12 players

In an image as unusual as historical, Bayern Munich may lose his match against him Freiburg defeating him 4-1. Yes, that’s right, you didn’t read wrong. Negelsman’s team defeated Freiburg as a visitor and it was 4-1, however in the middle of the match, the scandal erupted and now Bayern Lost all three points.

is that at minute 84, nagelsmann He made the wrong changes and played with 12 players for 18 seconds, something that is punished by the rules of Bundesliga, The sequence took place in a play, until, from VAR, he told the referee that Bayern Munich I was playing with 12 players.

tolisso enter by SLE, but the defender never left the game and Bayern came to play with 12 players. After this the referee interrupted the match and asked to leave.