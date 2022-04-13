Bayern’s Fundamental Update on the Lewandowski File!

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Beautiful League 1 2021/2022 Jerseys

For some days it is fugitive towards Barka. The Blaugrana club, which had to leave the Erling Haaland file due to a lack of means, now expects the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and more information from Poland, even as Bayern Munich’s Polish striker in recent days An agreement is also mentioned between The end of the contract in 2023 and who cannot settle for an extension, and the Catalan club.

Problem, Bayern Munich are clearly unwilling to discuss any departure of their striker. Bayern president Oliver Kahn assured Prime Video Germany that his club did not think for a second about discussing a transfer! “We are not crazy about discussing the transfer of a player who scores 30-40 goals for us every season. We will definitely have him with us for one more season.”