Bayern’s Lewandowski Ruled Out For Four Weeks With Knee Injury | Football News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

Bayern's Lewandowski Ruled Out For Four Weeks With Knee Injury

Bayern's Lewandowski Ruled Out For Four Weeks With Knee Injury

Bayern Munich’s Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a sprained ligament in his right knee, the German champions said on Tuesday.
Lewandowski sustained the injury in Poland’s World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday, ruling him out of their match against England on Wednesday, and had scans on Monday.
His injury is a big blow to Bundesliga leaders Bayern who travel to second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday.
The injury will also rule him out of the reigning European champions’ two Champions League quarter-final legs against last year’s runners-up Paris St Germain, scheduled for April 7 and April 13.
Bayern also look set to miss his services when they play third-placed VfL Wolfsburg in the league (April 17) and top-four chasing Bayer Leverkusen (April 20).
Lewandowski has been in sparkling form this season with 42 goals in all competitions, which includes 35 league goals.
The 32-year-old was on track to break Gerd Mueller’s 1971-72 Bundesliga season record of 40 league goals in one campaign with eight games left.
Lewandowski, the 2020 FIFA World Player of the Year, climbed to second place in the Bundesliga all-time scorers list earlier this month when he moved up to 271 goals, behind only Mueller and his astonishing 365-goal record.

