Bayko Ashi Havvi (Color Marathi) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Bayko Ashi Havvi (Color Marathi): TV Serial Cast, Story, Timings, Wiki, Cast Real Name, Starting Date and More
Bayko Ashi Havvi is a Marathi language Indian television serial, directed by Ganesh Rasane. The show is schedule to release on 17 May 2021. It stars Vikas Patil and Gauri Deshpande in the pivotal role.
The show tells the story of a man Vibhas Rajeshirke who considers his wife inferior and thinks that women meant to work in the kitchen and manage the kids at home. Actor Vikas Patil is playing the husband’s character while actress Gauri is playing a homemaker.
|Name
|Bayko Ashi Havvi
|Main Cast
|Vikas Patil and Gauri Deshpande
|Genre
|Drama
|Director
|Viren A Pradhan
Ganesh Rasane
|Producer
|Viren A Pradhan
|Story & Screenplay
|Viren A Pradhan
|Editor
|Not Available
|DoP
|Not Available
|Production House
|Rajshri Productions Pvt. Ltd. (Rajshri Marathi)
Cast
The complete cast of TV show Bayko Ashi Havvi :
Vikas Patil
As: Vibhas Rajeshirke
Gauri deshpande
As: janhvi
Sushma murudkar
Sumaydh Gaikwad
Deven kadam
Pradeep Welankar
Rutuja Chipade
Aparna aparajit
Varsha Patel
Kajal Walavalkar
Meghali juvekar
Time
The show will telecast from Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm on Colors Marathi television channel. Initially the show was going to release on 19 April 2021 But due to Covid-19 pandemic its release date postponed. The show will also available for online streaming on Voot platform. Other details related to the show are given below.
|Channel Name
|Colors Marathi
|Show Timings
|Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm
|Running Time
|22-25 Minutes
|Starting Date
|17 May 2021
|Repeat Telecast Time
|Not Available
|Language
|Marathi
|Country
|India
If you have more details about the show Bayko Ashi Havvi, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour