Bayko Ashi Havvi (Color Marathi) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Bayko Ashi Havvi (Color Marathi): TV Serial Cast, Story, Timings, Wiki, Cast Real Name, Starting Date and More

Bayko Ashi Havvi is a Marathi language Indian television serial, directed by Ganesh Rasane. The show is schedule to release on 17 May 2021. It stars Vikas Patil and Gauri Deshpande in the pivotal role.

The show tells the story of a man Vibhas Rajeshirke who considers his wife inferior and thinks that women meant to work in the kitchen and manage the kids at home. Actor Vikas Patil is playing the husband’s character while actress Gauri is playing a homemaker.

Name Bayko Ashi Havvi
Main Cast Vikas Patil and Gauri Deshpande
Genre Drama
Director Viren A Pradhan
Ganesh Rasane
Producer Viren A Pradhan
Story & Screenplay Viren A Pradhan
Editor Not Available
DoP Not Available
Production House Rajshri Productions Pvt. Ltd. (Rajshri Marathi)

Cast

The complete cast of TV show Bayko Ashi Havvi :

Vikas Patil

As: Vibhas Rajeshirke

Gauri deshpande

As: janhvi

Sushma murudkar

Sumaydh Gaikwad

Deven kadam

Pradeep Welankar

Rutuja Chipade

Aparna aparajit

Varsha Patel

Kajal Walavalkar

Meghali juvekar

Time

The show will telecast from Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm on Colors Marathi television channel. Initially the show was going to release on 19 April 2021 But due to Covid-19 pandemic its release date postponed. The show will also available for online streaming on Voot platform. Other details related to the show are given below.

Channel Name Colors Marathi
Show Timings Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm
Running Time 22-25 Minutes
Starting Date 17 May 2021
Repeat Telecast Time Not Available
Language Marathi
Country India
