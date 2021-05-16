Bayko Ashi Havvi (Color Marathi) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Bayko Ashi Havvi (Color Marathi): TV Serial Cast, Story, Timings, Wiki, Cast Real Name, Starting Date and More

Bayko Ashi Havvi is a Marathi language Indian television serial, directed by Ganesh Rasane. The show is schedule to release on 17 May 2021. It stars Vikas Patil and Gauri Deshpande in the pivotal role.

The show tells the story of a man Vibhas Rajeshirke who considers his wife inferior and thinks that women meant to work in the kitchen and manage the kids at home. Actor Vikas Patil is playing the husband’s character while actress Gauri is playing a homemaker.

Name Bayko Ashi Havvi Main Cast Vikas Patil and Gauri Deshpande Genre Drama Director Viren A Pradhan

Ganesh Rasane Producer Viren A Pradhan Story & Screenplay Viren A Pradhan Editor Not Available DoP Not Available Production House Rajshri Productions Pvt. Ltd. (Rajshri Marathi)

Cast

The complete cast of TV show Bayko Ashi Havvi :

Vikas Patil

As: Vibhas Rajeshirke

Gauri deshpande

As: janhvi

Sushma murudkar

Sumaydh Gaikwad

Deven kadam

Pradeep Welankar

Rutuja Chipade

Aparna aparajit

Varsha Patel

Kajal Walavalkar

Meghali juvekar

Time

The show will telecast from Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm on Colors Marathi television channel. Initially the show was going to release on 19 April 2021 But due to Covid-19 pandemic its release date postponed. The show will also available for online streaming on Voot platform. Other details related to the show are given below.

Channel Name Colors Marathi Show Timings Monday to Saturday at 8:30pm Running Time 22-25 Minutes Starting Date 17 May 2021 Repeat Telecast Time Not Available Language Marathi Country India

