Bayko Ashi Havvi Serial Cast, Story & Repeat Telecast Timings (Colors Marathi )

Bayko Ashi Havvi Serial Forged and Story: Bayko Ashi Havvi is a brand new Marathi present that might be releasing on Colours Marathi in April 2021. Ganesh Rasane is the director of the present and the promo of this present has the Marathi viewers keen to observe it. This Marathi cleaning soap opera is one other entertaining household drama with an entire lot of attention-grabbing elements. The director has chosen a extremely skilled and excellent solid for this present and we all know it’s getting into for the long term.

So, try the premiere particulars of the present within the article beneath. Additionally, know extra details about the Bayko Ashi Havvi Serial Forged, solid and different particulars of Colours Marathi Bayko Ashi Havvi.

Story of Bayko Ashi Havvi

The promo may counsel that the plot of the present is outdated and clichéd however the dialogues and role-playing by the gifted solid have performed justice to this common cleaning soap.

The storyline is about one-sided love that emerges after an organized marriage. Additionally, the husband is conservative and thinks that ladies belong within the kitchen. The husband considers the feminine gender inferior and doesn’t deal with his spouse any completely different which is kind of embarrassing in twenty first century. The spouse has to remain at residence and care for the kids. However, will the mind-set of the husband ever change or will she has to surrender her desires for her household.

Bayko Ashi Havvi Serial Forged

The solid members in pivotal roles are Vikas Patil because the conservative husband and the gifted actress Gauri Deshpande because the spouse. The opposite solid members of the present are- Sushma Murudkar, Sumaydh Gaikwad, Deven Kadam, Varsha Patel, Kajal Walavalkar, Meghali Juvekar and plenty of different. We’ll replace the solid listing quickly.

Repeat Telecast Timings

The present will premiere from Monday to Friday on Colours Marathi. We’re not positive in regards to the timing of the present Bayko Ashi Havvi.

However, we are going to let in regards to the different particulars on the earliest. Additionally, keep on with our web site to get different details about the whole lot within the tv world. Until then, keep protected.