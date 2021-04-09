LATEST

Bayley says she hoped WWE would keep Sasha Banks rivalry going to WM37

Avatar
By
Posted on
Sasha Banks and Bayley were WWE’s MVPs for much of 2020

In 2020, the union and then split of Sasha Banks and Bayley was the strongest story in WWE.

The pair were the closest of friends before turning bitter rivals later on in the year and that led to a showdown at Hell in a Cell.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were WWE’s MVPs for much of 2020

Sasha Banks and Bayley were WWE’s MVPs for much of 2020

Banks would win that contest and end Bayley’s historic reign as SmackDown Women’s champion.

Given how great the story was, many had hoped that, perhaps, WWE would finally give Bayley and Banks the WrestleMania platform they’d long deserved.

Instead, Banks will defend the SmackDown Women’s title she won from Bayley against Bianca Belair and Bayley has no plans or story for WM37 currently.

Miracle had the chance to talk to Bayley during WrestleMania week and she told us that she had hoped the story with Banks was going to the Show of Shows.

“Yeah, I thought it was going to carry on a little bit more,” Bayley said of her story with Banks.

Sasha Banks finally wins the SmackDown Women’s title from Bayley

Sasha Banks finally wins the SmackDown Women’s title from Bayley

“But I’m very, very happy with that Hell in a Cell match. It was so much fun and so glad I got to do that.

“But I do wish it was a little more and I do wish we could have gone on to WrestleMania because I think that’s where my heart was. I was waiting for that.”

The Hell in a Cell match they did have was an instant classic. The pressure they had to deliver a classic was extremely high, too, given their previous work together.

Did Bayley feel that and how happy were they with the match?

Bayley and Sasha Banks have always had magic chemistry

Bayley and Sasha Banks have always had magic chemistry

“We felt pretty good about it. I did feel pressure. Whenever we have a match nowadays, I feel pressure because whenever we have matches, everyone luckily enjoys the matches so yeah, there’s always the extra added pressure when I’m wrestling Sasha.

“I think a little bit of the pressure came from it being her third Hell in a Cell match and it was my first. So I wanted it to not just live up to her past matches, but exceed them and for that to be her favourite one and the fans favourite one.

“So I was very in my head trying to think of unique things. Without a crowd, it’s so hard without fans there. I think it would have been a million times better if we had a live audience.

“But I think that just made me try and work a little bit harder because you have to try and get the story across even bigger.”

Bayley hoped the Sasha Banks story might go to WrestleMania

Bayley hoped the Sasha Banks story might go to WrestleMania

Backstage, the match was unanimously well received and that includes from Vince McMahon.

“To be honest, I don’t really remember the backstage [laughs]. I remember TJ [WIlson], who was our producer, he was very, very happy. He’s always so proud of us.

“And a lot of the women who were there in the locker room were very supportive so it was nice.

Only one of the Four Horsewomen are in action at this WrestleMania 37, and that’s Sasha Banks

WWE

Only one of the Four Horsewomen are in action at this WrestleMania 37, and that’s Sasha Banks

“Vince says a few things,” Bayley starts. “We always go up to him after any match or segment and he was very happy with that one.

“So I don’t really remember specifics but he was happy. He better have been, we beat each other senseless! [laughs].

Watch SmackDown every Friday night on BT Sport and WrestleMania is this weekend! April 10 and 11, both nights are on the WWE Network and BT Sport

It’s WrestleMania week, so join the talkWRESTLING team for a huge Mania preview show! Hear Miracle’s exclusive interviews with 5x WWE Champion Daniel Bryan & the first-ever British WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, plus “The Game” Triple H on why he doesn’t have a match this year, and WhatCulture’s Simon Miller joins us to break down the card. Enjoy!

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
784
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
782
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
769
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
743
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
743
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
737
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
688
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
675
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
626
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
621
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top