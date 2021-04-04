LATEST

Baylor Dominates On D In 78-59 Final Four Win Over Houston – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Sweet 16 Again For Missouri St. Women, 64-39 Over Wright St. - Tech Kashif

INDIANAPOLIS: Baylor seemed to lose some of its defensive mojo during a three-week COVID-19 pause. The rotations, not as sharp. The closeouts, not quite as close.

The Bears have their groove back and it couldnt have come at a better time. They’re going to need it.

Baylor shut down Houston in a suffocating first half and cruised into its first national championship game since 1948, throttling the Cougars 78-59 Saturday night.

The Bears will face top-ranked and overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga, which beat UCLA 93-90 in overtime on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history. Jalen Suggs hit it, taking one dribble after crossing half court and burying a 3-pointer to give the Zags a shot at becoming the first undefeated team since Indiana in 1976.

Baylor will try to apply its lockdown defense on the Bulldogs on Monday night.

Its starting to feel like were back to where we were before the pause, said Baylors Jared Butler, who had 17 points. Its great that this is the right time. We thought it was the worst thing possible when we stopped and it was a three-week break, but I think it worked out perfectly for us.

Baylor (27-2) made a mockery of the first Final Four game of night, using an 18-3 run to build a 25-point halftime lead. The Bears had five players score in double figures and made 11 3-pointers to earn a spot in Monday’s championship game against Gonzaga or UCLA.

Their defense also put on quite a show.

Flying around Lucas Oil Stadium, the Bears had the Cougars (28-4) stumbling across the floor with wave after wave of defenders who can guard any position, any spot on the floor. Baylor also limited the nation’s best offensive rebounding team, nearly matching Houston (14-13) on the glass.

A defensive demolition that bodes well for the title game against Gonzaga.

We were prepared, Baylor coach Scott Drew said. Our guys did a great job locking in on assignments and tendencies.

Questions arose about the Bears’ defense after they didn’t look quite as sharp after the COVID-19 pause. Baylor found its flow once the NCAA Tournament started, stifling one opponent after another while winning it first four games by nearly 15 points per game.

The Bears’ first Final Four in 71 years gave them an extra jolt of energy.

Baylor was downright unbearable against Houston, so fast on rotations it appeared there were six Bears on the floor at times. Baylor made every shot a chore for Houston during a overwhelming first half, switching or trapping ball screens to prevent open looks and collapsing in the paint whenever the Cougars did break free.

Marcus Sasser found the seams in Baylor’s perimeter defense, scoring 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3 in the first half. The rest of the Cougars combined for three points, with only DeJon Jarreau making a bucket among Houston’s other 15 attempts.

Quentin Grimes, Houston’s leading scorer and a third-team All-American, had no points and missed all five of his first-half shots. Mitchell and Vital were responsible on that end of Baylor’s dominance, taking turns hounding him every step. He ended up with 13 points, just 1 for 8 from the 3-point arc.

The Cougars found a bit of rhythm in the second half, too. Not enough to make up the massive deficit caused, in large part, by Baylor’s defensive display.

Baylor is clearly the best team that weve played,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. They may be the best team weve played in the seven years Ive been here.

UCLAs upset bid against college basketballs most efficient team hinged on two big factors: bogging down the game and making shots.

The Bruins (22-10) did both to perfection in the first half.

The bogging down came via the slow roll. With coach Mick Cronin giving slow down hand gestures, UCLA refused to run even when it had opportunities and methodically worked its offense in half court sets.

The shot making part is something UCLA has been doing all through the bracket. Tough shots have fallen since the Bruins arrived in Indy and they kept dropping in the Final Four 15 of 26, 4 of 7 from 3.

All those shots going in meant fewer rebounds, in turn meaning fewer opportunities for the Bulldogs to get out and do best: run. Gonzaga made 17 of 28 shots, but only led 45-44 at halftime.

The Zags (31-0) were in a similar position in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game. They trailed by 14 in the first half, found their rhythm and won by 10.

The Bruins wouldn’t let it happen to them. They kept making shots, taking it down to the wire.

Drew Timme took a late charge against Johnny Juzang in regulation and Suggs provided the did-that-just-happen flourish with his 3 at the buzzer.

A miracle finish, setting up what is sure to be a mesmerizing title game between what’s been the two best teams all season.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
592
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
568
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
559
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
544
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
539
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
529
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
516
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
479
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
475
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
474
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top