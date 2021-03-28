Baylor vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

NCAA Event Elite Eight: (1) Baylor (25-2) vs (3) Arkansas (25-6) prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Baylor vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 29

Sport Time: 9:57 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Community: CBS

Baylor vs Arkansas Sport Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

Arkansas didn’t play properly and it nonetheless gained.

It took a missed Oral Roberts shot on the buzzer to outlive 72-70, however as soon as once more the Hogs confirmed the mettle to maintain combating again.

Sure, ORU was a 15-seed, however is you hit 1-of-9 from three within the Candy 16 and transfer on, you probably did one thing proper.

The protection clamped down arduous within the second half because the Golden Eagle outdoors shooters began to wrestle, and the rebounds saved going Arkansas’ manner.

It’s nearly as if the Hogs haven’t fairly turned it free but. It’s one of many nation’s highest-scoring groups, and whereas it’s not nice at taking pictures the three on a constant foundation, it’s definitely not all that unhealthy.

That is the sport in opposition to Baylor to get working, match the up-and-down fashion, and hope that the flexibility to crash the boards arduous, get factors in transition, and hit the late free throws shall be sufficient.

And if the Hogs get down, no huge whoop. It’s what they do.

Why Baylor Will Win

Baylor didn’t play properly and it nonetheless gained.

The Bears weren’t as unhealthy as Arkansas was from three in opposition to Oral Roberts, nevertheless it was shut. They hit simply 3-of-19 from the skin within the 62-51 win over Villanova, however the one lifelike manner they had been going to lose was in the event that they acquired bombed on from three.

The Baylor protection stepped up enormous, holding the Wildcats to simply 3-of-17 from the skin and gave up a mere 21 second half factors. The important thing? Turnovers.

Baylor took the ball away 16 instances, was +10 in turnover margin, and the transition recreation and additional possibilities – the Bears 13 extra photographs – made all of the distinction. Arkansas isn’t sloppy with the ball, nevertheless it’s good for double-digit giveaways.

What’s Going To Occur

These two offenses are going to warmth again up.

Villanova and Oral Roberts had been awful this season at guarding the three, and but Baylor and Arkansas, respectively, couldn’t do a factor from the skin. That’s about to vary as these two commerce haymakers for a full 40 minutes in the kind of up-and-down offensive present that’s been lacking all through the match.

The 2 former Southwest Convention brothers will every go on scoring runs, they’ll every seem like they’re in management at instances, and in the long run, Arkansas gained’t have the ability to recover from the hump in a wild late comeback try.

Anticipate enjoyable.

Baylor vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Baylor 78, Arkansas 71

Line: Baylor -6.5, o / u: 149.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

