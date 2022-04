Bjart’s guitarist Simon Nuyten is now bald. He has been battling the problem of hair fall since seven years. For many men, this is a dent in their confidence.

“I have to get something off my chest. I’ve lost my hair.” Simon Nuyten (29) posted a photo of his new coupe on Tuesday evening. The guitarist from Bajart, who has been battling hair loss for seven years, will now spend his life with Broske. And he is by no means alone. “Sixty percent of men go bald sooner or later. And for many it’s a dent in their confidence.”