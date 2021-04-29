BB Jodigal Starting Date Contestants List Timings Judges Star Vijay Show & Hosts

The most appreciated channel of the south, Star Vijay Tv is coming up with another reality show “BB Jodigal”. The grand premiere of the show is going to take place in the month of May. The most enticing reality show has been all set to entertain the audience this season. After the grand finale of the most comedy vom cooking show “Cookie with Cpamli 2” the makers of the channel Star Vijay tv ready to amaze the audience with another reality show.

Whereas Star Vijay tv has the most appreciated show on its channel, Cooku with comali 2 and Bogg Boss, those help the channel to become most watchable and at the top of the TRP list due it’s renowned reality shows. Cooku with Comali is one of the most hilarious shows while the big boss is the most entertaining reality-based show which helps to engage the audience to the channel. Well if we talk about Bigg Boss then this show has been won the heart of the audience.

In the upcoming show, we will ging to see some of the ex-contestants of the Bigg Boss. In this show we will going to see the participants playing small cahllengesdd and they will going to enetrsttainvthe audieenec wit their hilaruious sequences and they will also gonna provdedc by some of the unique tasks in which they have to prove themselves and impress the audience by their performances.

The format of the show is completely gimg to based on enetedtainibg cahllenges and their comedy sequences. The judges in the show will also going to keep the audience connected to the show. Wheraes if we talk about the host of the show then you must have to hold your stomach as he will going to make you laugh a lot throew is utrsatnding comedy.

BB Jodigal Satrting Date:-

The reality show will be going to hit the television screen from 2nd May 2021. It will be actually very interesting for all the people who love to watch Bigg Boss Jodigal because of the performance of the contestants. The shooting of the reality show already going on in EVP Film City, Chennai. The timing of the reality show is scheduled for 8 PM IST. Some popular faces that viewers will see in the upcoming reality show are given below.

Somsekar – Shivani,

Aajeedh – Gabriella,

Vanitha – Samyuktha – Shariq,

‘Dadi’ Balaji – Nisha

Senrayan – Julie

Mohan Vaithya – Fathima Babu

One of the most prominent and famous reality show is on the way to entertain the entire fanbase. So, if you want to watch the reality show Bigg Boss Jodigal then it will be very soon airing on the television screens. You will able to watch the mind-blowing episodes of the reality show without any hesitation. So, stay connected with us to know more information related to the reality shows.