BB3 troubles continue as twins move out – TheMiracleTech

After the announcement, Balakrishna Boyapati’s third collaboration BB3 enjoyed a huge publicity. The teaser added up to some extent, but the struggle seems to stick together to complete the shoot.

Director Boyapati Srinu had ‘creative differences’ with alleged choreographer duo Ram Laxman. It is reported that the twins have said goodbye to the project as their thoughts and the directors have not turned towards the progress of the film.

At first, it was another popular action-man Stun Shiva who joined the project, and later went out again due to creative differences. Now the twin stunt masters bid adieu for BB3, Boyapati reportedly brought back Stun Shiva to replace him.

Balya Boyapathi’s film struggled enough to find a suitable actress to play the female lead role earlier, and now the action sequences were delayed due to stunt masters moving in and out. The title has not yet been announced for the film, while Balya is shooting the parts where he will serve as an agora. Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead and the film is titled ‘Godfather’.

