BB4 Abijeet Three-TMT Deal With Giant Production House – TheMiracleTech

BB4 Abijeet Three-TMT Deal With Giant Production House

Bigg Boss Telugu made entertainment news headlines almost every day as the season went on. Once done with the season, most of the contestants return to what they were doing and others who managed to grab the spotlight during the show are seen here until the promotion stops. Many contestants could not even miss, except for a few contestants from the previous three seasons. The winners of the recent season of Bigg Boss seem different from him.

Quiet and composed contestant Abhijeet emerged as the winner with his talent throughout the show. Although other contestants such as Sohail and Mehboob appear on TV shows and social media, Abijit is nowhere to be seen after the post-victory interview. It looks like he is on to something big. If reports are to be believed, Abhijit signed an agreement with Annapurna Studios for a three-film deal.

Annapurna Studios recently produced the web series ‘Laser’ with Priyadarshi in 2020 after Manmadhu 2 in 2019. With a new contract with Abidget, Annapurna Studios is in talks with some new directors. Abhijeet shot to fame with Life Is Beautiful under the direction of Shekhar Kamula, where Amala Akkineni appeared in a pivotal role. He later starred in a web series Pelli Gola with popular television presenter Varshini Soundarajan.

