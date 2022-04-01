BBC News mistakenly featured an April Fools’ story claiming that former Tory MP Rory Stewart was set to become the new No. 10 Comes chief.

Mr Stewart tweeted on Friday morning that he would take over as the prime minister’s director of communications on April 1, and the broadcaster shared a fake update during a televised segment.

“It is an honor that the PM has asked to serve as the Director of Communications for No. 10 Downing Street,” Posted by Mr Stewart.

“I look forward to working with the PM, ministers and members of parliament on issues that matter most to our country.”

BBC broadcasts April Fool’s claim as real news (Photo: BBC)

A BBC News spokesman said he would not comment on the incident.

Mr. Stewart, who was the International Development Secretary…