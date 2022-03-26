BBC Breakfast’s Rachel Burden tells Naga Munchetty to ‘get well soon’ as she presents show | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Rachel Burden stepped in to host BBC Breakfast with Roger Johnson this morning. As the couple took to the red couch, Rachel addressed why Naga Munchetti was absent, and asked her to “get well soon”.

Rachel shares her excitement for being back on the show with Roger.

Sharing a picture of him on Twitter to his 90,000 followers, the broadcaster addressed it.

She wrote: “Glad to be back on the couch again this morning with this dude. @bbcbbreakfast

“(Get well soon @TVNaga01[KissEmoji].”[kissingemoji]”[चुंबनइमोजी)।”[kissingemoji)”