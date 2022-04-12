BBC Eastenders star Melanie Clark Pullen dies at 46 as former co-star pays tribute

BBC eastenders Star Melanie Clark Pullen has died at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
The actress portrayed Pauline Fowler’s niece Mary Flaherty in the long-running soap.
Melanie was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and is survived by husband Simon and their three children.
Melanie, originally after recovering from breast cancer, revealed she was diagnosed with a brain tumor last June.
She wrote: “I was only completely cleared of cancer 18 months ago and it’s a cruel shock to think that I will now start some kind of treatment again and this time it will be long term and my permanent fixture . life.”
The actress also starred in several period dramas including ITV’s A Dinner Full Off…
