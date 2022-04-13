BBC freezes the fear: actress Tamzin Outhwaite’s real life – boyfriend, famous ex-husband and relationship to Holly Willoughby

Tamzin Outhwaite is among the celebrities to star in Freeze the Fear alongside Wim Hoff on BBC One. Airing Tuesday night (April 12), the brand new six-part series will see Tamzin and seven other celebrities take on a series of daunting challenges using Wim Hof’s famous ice water and breathing techniques.

Essex-born actress Tamzin is best known for playing Mel Owen in EastEnders, which made her debut on the soap in 1998. The 51-year-old originally joined the cast as Mel Healy, before turning into Mel Beale after marriage to Ian Beale, played by Adam Woodyatt, and later tying the knot with criminal Steve Owen, played by Martin Kemp. Went.

Throughout his time on EastEnders his spirited character was involved in several explosive storylines, including a one night stand…