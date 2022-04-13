BBC Freezes the Fear star Tamzin Outhwaite’s relationship with famous ex and Holly Willoughby

Tamzin Outhwaite is one of those famous faces set to take on gruesome sub-zero challenges in BBC’s Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof. The new series, hosted by Lee Mack and Holly Willoughby, begins tonight (April 12) at 9 p.m.

The EastEnders actress will be joined by stars including Strictly’s Diane Buswell and rapper Professor Green. Footballer Patrice Evra and sports presenter Gabby Logan will also take part in the snowy reality show.

Tamzin is best known for his on-again, off-again role as Mel Owen / Healy / Beale on EastEnders. The 51-year-old star made his debut in 1998 and played the character for four years before leaving Albert Square.

She then returned to the show 15 years later until her character was killed off…