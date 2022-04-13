BBC freezes the fear: Tamzin Outwait’s life with Toyboy partner 20 years younger, EastEnders star deals with ex and Holly Willoughby

Tamzin Outhwaite is known for her flirtatious relationships eastenders , Often visiting and returning to Albert Square, Tamzin played the role of Mel Owen-Healy-Beale in the BBC soap. Our screen legend at 51 years old is now embarking on a new BBC challenge, but who is Tamzin Outwit?

Back in 1998, he was cast as Mel Healy, playing the character for four years. She returned to the show after 15 years, before her character was finally killed in Truth in 2019. eastenders Fashion when she was hit by a lorry. In all, she appeared in over six hundred episodes and became a fan favorite in the fictional realm of Walford.

Tamzin moved on from her first stint in BBC soap and went on to star in several popular TV titles, such as New Tricks, Midsummer Murder, Death in Paradise,