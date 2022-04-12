BBC Freezes the Fear: Who is Wim Hoff aka The Iceman?

Extreme athlete Wim Hoff is set to appear in a brand new BBC One series alongside presenters Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack. Freeze the Fear is the broadcaster’s latest show and will see eight celebrity contestants face tough cold tasks in the sub-zero conditions of the Italian mountains.

While Holly and Lee Freeze will present The Fear, the participating stars are Owen Wayne Evans, Diane Buswell, Alfie Boye, Chelsea Grimes, Gabby Logan, Patrice Evra, Professor Green and Tamzine Outhwaite. You can read more about the cast here.

However, the contestants will not be alone, as they will be directed by Wim Hoff aka The Iceman. The Dutch extreme athlete and motivational speaker is known for being able to withstand freezing temperatures and has broken several records related to cold…