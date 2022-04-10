BBC Gentleman Jack Series 2: Episodes, Full Cast, Start Date and Time

Gentleman Jack is back for a second series – again following the life of Anne Lister, an English diarist famous for revelations that she later dubbed “the first modern lesbian”.

The BBC One drama, starring Suran Jones, premiered in 2019 to critical acclaim. A new trailer offers a glimpse of what’s to come for Anne after she marries her boyfriend Ann Walker at the end of season one.

Liverpool were used for filming the show, the town hall in the Georgian Quarter and Faulkner Square being retaken in 1832. The popular spot was filled with 19th-century carriages with stunning Georgian-era costumes and other period furnishings.

Read more: BBC One’s LGBT period drama that transports Liverpool back to the 19th century with fabulous costumes and vehicles

Anne was from a…