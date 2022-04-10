BBC Gentleman Jack star Suran Jones net worth and rarely seen husband

Surne Jones is back as controversial landowner Anne Lister as Gentleman Jack returns to the BBC tonight (10 April). The much awaited second series starts at 9 pm.

Season two begins a month after Anne and Ann (Sophie Rundle) tied the knot in a private ceremony at the end of the first series. However, as the pair consider moving in together at Shibden Hall, Ann’s protective family tries to take things slow.

Elsewhere, the couple prepares to go on their honeymoon abroad, but between Mariana Lawton’s jealousy and the return of a former flame or two, it seems there is more trouble ahead.

